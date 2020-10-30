Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Shops will be closed on Sunday

Two national holidays are celebrated in November.

Slovakia celebrates All Saints’ Day on November 1. It is also a national holiday, meaning that all shops will be closed.

Based on the law adopted in 2017, all retail stores need to be closed on state holidays. The exceptions to the rule include petrol stations, pharmacies, souvenir shops and shops at airports and train stations.

The ban also does not apply to service providers. This means hairdressers and rental shops may remain open.

People in Slovakia usually go to the cemeteries on All Saints’ Day, to remember their deceased loved ones. However, as the curfew remains in place, they are not allowed to do so and cemeteries should remain closed.

There will be one more national holiday in November. On November 17, which falls on a Tuesday, Slovakia will commemorate the Velvet Revolution, which brought an end to the communist regime.

30. Oct 2020 at 16:11  | Compiled by Spectator staff

