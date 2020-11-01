Here's who can demand to see your test result

A negative test result allows people to go to work or outside without limits. The Office for Personal Data Protection and the Government's Office are split over who can demand to see your certificate.

The certificate confirming a negative result from the nationwide testing is going to be an important document in the first week of November. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

People who have tested negative during the mass testing are now proud owners of a blue piece of paper - the certificate that affords one more exemptions from the curfew than those who have not been tested in the past four days.

The result of a PCR test performed no earlier than on October 29 has the same effect.

The exemptions from the curfew for those who can prove that they have tested negative for COVID-19 in the past four days are valid from Monday, November 2, until November 8.

Certificate required everywhere

The Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) issued an ordinance ahead of the weekend that allows employers to demand their employees to show their negative certificate as of Monday. The office claims the same is true for service providers and shopkeepers - for example, your hairdresser or a sales assistant selling clothes can ask you to present your certificate proving that you tested negative.

1. Nov 2020 at 18:47 | Compiled by Spectator staff