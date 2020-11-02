Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Slovakia celebrated Halloween with long queues and millions of nasal swabs. What's next?

After initial concerns, everyone who wanted to could get tested in Slovakia over the past weekend. It is too early to say if the mass testing is a success story and will help the country avoid a lockdown.

The testing in Bratislava on October 31, 2020.The testing in Bratislava on October 31, 2020. (Source: SME)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription.

Slovakia is the only country in the western world that has carried out mass testing of its entire population. For one weekend, the country was turned into a lab not just for epidemiologists, virologists and data analysts, but also for sociologists and even political scientists. What the results mean and whether or not they can help the country avoid a hard lockdown is yet to be seen.

Rushed operation had many worried

2. Nov 2020 at 8:23  | Michaela Terenzani

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

