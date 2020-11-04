Items in shopping cart: View
Autumn colours of Betliar Park



Autumn colours of Betliar Park

Open to the public.

(Source: TASR)

The natural park surrounding the manor house in Betliar, district of Rožňava, belongs among the most beautiful and most precious parks in Slovakia.

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.

The Betliar manor house and the park was owned by Andrássy family until 1945. Today, the manor house is part of the Betliar museum together with Krásna Hôrka Castle and the mausoleum in Krásnohorské Podhradie.

Those exhibitions are closed due to the worsening epidemiologic situation but the park is still open. Inhabitants of the Rožňava district use it for walks in autumnal nature.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

National Stud Farm in Topoľčianky National Stud Farm in Topoľčianky (Source: Amanda Rivkin)

4. Nov 2020 at 11:26  | Compiled by Spectator staff

