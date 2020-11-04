Autumn colours of Betliar Park

Open to the public.

The natural park surrounding the manor house in Betliar, district of Rožňava, belongs among the most beautiful and most precious parks in Slovakia.

The Betliar manor house and the park was owned by Andrássy family until 1945. Today, the manor house is part of the Betliar museum together with Krásna Hôrka Castle and the mausoleum in Krásnohorské Podhradie.

Those exhibitions are closed due to the worsening epidemiologic situation but the park is still open. Inhabitants of the Rožňava district use it for walks in autumnal nature.

4. Nov 2020 at 11:26 | Compiled by Spectator staff