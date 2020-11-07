Castle emerging from mist. Look at the beauty of autumn nature

Early mornings offer such views.

The region of Spiš surrounding Spiš Castle is well-known for the frequent early morning mists in autumns.

At higher altitudes, it is possible to watch the sun-flooded countryside in inverse cloudiness.

These photos were taken from Branisko.

Levoča (Source: SITA)

7. Nov 2020 at 9:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff