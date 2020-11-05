Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Soak up the autumn atmosphere in a park near Trnava

It looks like a scene from a fairy-tale.

(Source: TASR)

The colourful autumn season has descended on Dolná Krupá, a well-known village with several tourist attractions, including a manor house and its surrounding park.

With the Trnava region travel guide in hand, you’re sure to find that “Little Rome” is larger than life and ready to welcome you with open arms (and mead).

The park was designed following the traditions of the English landscape gardens that became popular in the early eighteenth century among stately home owners. The most intense work at Dolná Krupá was carried out between 1813 and 1819.

The park is open daily and is suitable for outdoor activities.

Trnava

5. Nov 2020 at 17:04  | Compiled by Spectator staff

