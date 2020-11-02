Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Bratislava and Košice will be exempt from second round of testing

Mobile sampling places will be established in each district.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The central crisis staff announced that the second round of the testing will take place as scheduled on November 7 and 8.

More than 3.6 million people tested during the weekendRead more 

However, it will not take place in every district in Slovakia. Bratislava, Košice and 25 districts, where less than 0.7 percent of those tested were positive, will be exempt. The list of districts where testing will not take place will be published on Tuesday, November 3. Follow The Slovak Spectator for more information.

PM Igor Matovič noted that it does not mean that people in those districts with a positivity rate of under 1 percent COVID-19 are safe and cannot get infected.

Post by MinisterstvoZdravotnictvaSR.

Mobile test sites will be established

A mobile sampling place (MOM) will be established in each district, where people can get tested with antigen tests for free without stating any reason. Matovič announced that they will start to establish such places next week.

Twice a month, all employees of hospitals and patients will have an opportunity to get tested, along with clients and employees at care homes and those involved in critical infrastructure.

Matovič also said that after the second round of the testing, a negative test result will be required to cross borders when entering the country. The number of border crossings will be limited along with the border's opening hours. He expects that about million tests will be conducted on borders per week.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

2. Nov 2020 at 20:01  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: Nationwide testing results are out, some question the second round

Hungary prolongs the border controls by a month. A picture by Czech and Slovak photographers picked as the Earth Science Picture of the Day.

PM Igor Matovič presents the results of the first round of the nationwide testing.

Slovakia celebrated Halloween with long queues and millions of nasal swabs. What's next?

After initial concerns, everyone who wanted to could get tested in Slovakia over the past weekend. It is too early to say if the mass testing is a success story and will help the country avoid a lockdown.

The testing in Bratislava on October 31, 2020.

Kapitulská Street lacks pubs and cafés. The Germany ambassador loves it

Barbara Wolf visited Bratislava for the first time in the mid-1990s.

German Ambassador Barbara Wolf is the latest guest on the Spectacular Slovakia podcast.

Rectors support their recalled STU counterpart

Rectors of 10 Slovak universities and academies have vocalised their support for Miroslav Fikar.

Miroslav Fikar
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)