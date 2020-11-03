Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovak politicians send condolences to Vienna after attack

There are controls on Austrian-Slovak borders.

After the shooting, armed police stay in position at the scene in Vienna, Austria, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.After the shooting, armed police stay in position at the scene in Vienna, Austria, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Source: TASR)

Slovak politicians have expressed their shock and have sent their condolences after the terrorist attack in Vienna, which claimed lives.

“In these difficult moments, our minds and hearts are with the citizens of Austria,” Slovak MFA Ivan Korčok wrote on Twitter. “We deeply regret the casualties. Our solidarity belongs to all those who lost their loved ones.”

Korčok also sent a condolence telegram to his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg.

President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on Twitter she is deeply saddened by the shameful terrorist attack in Vienna.

“We are united in standing up to hatred and terrorism,” she noted.

Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár, who is still in the hospital after being involved in a car crash, accepted the news about the terrorist attack with sorrow. He sent his condolences to his Austrian counterpart Wolfgang Sobotka.

“I express indignation about what happened and also condolences to the whole Austrian populace,” he wrote, as quoted by SITA. “In these difficult moments, we are with you, thinking of you and praying for you,” the message read.

PM Igor Matovič posted that he is saddened by another tragic act of terrorism. “My thoughts are with the families of victims and citizens of Austria,” he wrote. “No part of Europe is immune to attacks on our values. We all have to be strong and vigilant.”

Border controls for safety

The Slovak Interior Ministry took all necessary steps to ensure the safety of Slovak citizens in Vienna, wrote Interior Minister Roman Mikulec on Facebook.

“We are communicating about the current situation in our western neighbour with the Austrian side too,” minister Mikulec wrote.

The Slovak police also asked Slovaks in Vienna who have some photos or videos capturing the work of police or the movement of the attackers to turn to the Austrian police. They should not publish it.

“By publishing it, the lives of policemen would be put in danger,” police added, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Post by KRPZBA.

The police also reported that there are border controls on crossings with Austria. They sent officers to the locations that have been evaluated as risky. Besides controls on the road, there will also be checks on railway transport, cycling routes and water transport – ferryboat Záhorská Ves Angern.

The Slovak Information Service wrote on its Facebook page that they are carefully observing the situation in the Austrian capital. They are also in contact with their Austrian counterparts and the Interior Ministry.

3. Nov 2020 at 11:05  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

This is where the second round of coronavirus testing will take place

Bratislava and Košice are among districts that will be exempt from the second round.

Illustrative stock photo

Slovak car-plane developers look to cash in on changing views of flying cars

AeroMobil and AirCar among a handful of firms working on special concept.

A fly test of the AirCar prototype.

News digest: Nationwide testing results are out, some question the second round

Hungary prolongs the border controls by a month. A picture by Czech and Slovak photographers picked as the Earth Science Picture of the Day.

PM Igor Matovič presents the results of the first round of the nationwide testing.

Kapitulská Street lacks pubs and cafés. The Germany ambassador loves it

Barbara Wolf visited Bratislava for the first time in the mid-1990s.

German Ambassador Barbara Wolf is the latest guest on the Spectacular Slovakia podcast.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)