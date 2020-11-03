News digest: Slovak wounded in Vienna, new rules on borders imposed

The Presidential Palace was lit in red and white on November 3 evening to show solidarity with Austria. (Source: President's Office via SITA)

This is your overview of news that happened in Slovakia on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

A Slovak wounded in the Vienna attack

A Slovak was wounded in the November 2 terrorist attack in Vienna, the Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed. Slovak politicians expressed condolences and condemned the crime.

The Austrian Heute.at website reported that one of the attackers travelled to Slovakia in July, allegedly to purchase a gun and ammunition. Guns purchased in Slovakia have been part of various attacks in previous years.

Meanwhile, the police launched checks at the Slovak-Austrian border, including roads, trains, cycling routes and waterways. They asked Slovak citizens in Vienna to send pictures or videos from the attack to the Austrian police, rather than sharing them on social networks.

Not everyone will be tested in the second round

Not all municipalities in Slovakia will participate in the second round of the nationwide testing scheduled for November 7 and 8, the central crisis staff agreed. The testing will not take place in Bratislava and Košice, and another 25 districts.

The Defence Ministry meanwhile published a list of 45 districts in which the rate of positive people from the first round was higher than 0.7 percent.

After the second round of testing, the mobile testing points will be built in each district capital, using antigen tests. These will be available for everyone, without the need to state a reason. Staff and patients in hospitals and nursing homes will be tested on a regular basis.

Other coronavirus-related news

1,727 people were positively diagnosed with the coronavirus disease in Slovakia on November 2, while 16 people died .

were positively diagnosed with the coronavirus disease in Slovakia on November 2, while . Border checks are expected to start on November 15 . At the same time, Slovakia will follow the European COVID-19 warning system.

. At the same time, Slovakia will follow the European COVID-19 warning system. Rules for arriving in Slovakia changed in late October , with people arriving from both EU and non-EU countries being able to avoid home isolation if they show a negative COVID-19 test result.

, with people arriving from both EU and non-EU countries being able to avoid home isolation if they show a negative COVID-19 test result. First deputy and acting head of the General Prosecutor’s Office, Viera Kováčiková, went to work despite having a positive coronavirus test . The police will investigate the case.

. The police will investigate the case. The Union of Towns of Slovakia respects the recommended setting of the second round of the nationwide testing scheduled for November 7 and 8, but they insist that the government will provide all participating municipalities with timely instructions, necessary human resources and protective means.

Picture of the day:

Chinese leopard, named Ju-Long, arrived to Košice ZOO. (Source: TASR)

Feature story for today:

Adam Holoubek (Source: Courtesy of Adam Holoubek)

Adam Holoubek, a Bratislava native, is a poet, filmmaker, and senior sales manager in the fashion industry. He moved to Boston at the age of 11 with his mother and went on to study fashion and marketing at university. After moving to New York City ten years ago to work in fashion, he started producing films and poetry. His latest project, LENS-MUSE, a collaboration with interdisciplinary artist S. L Feemster and sound engineer ROZI, examines humanity’s relationship with technology.

In an interview, Adam Holoubek talks, among other things, about his film LENS-MUSE, which explores the relationship between humans and technology.

In other news

Slovakia will have one new state holiday (October 28) and four new memorial days .

(October 28) and . Deputy Speaker of Parliament Juraj Šeliga ordered MPs of the far-right Kotlebovci –People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) to leave the parliament, after they refused to show their confirmation on negative COVID-19 test results.

after they refused The Supreme Court cancelled a public hearing in the case of the forged promissory notes scheduled for November 10 and 11, at which a final verdict for Marian Kočner and Pavol Rusko facing 19 years was expected.

in the case of the forged promissory notes scheduled for November 10 and 11, at which a final verdict for Marian Kočner and Pavol Rusko facing 19 years was expected. Judge of the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok has extended the custody of Kajetán Kičura , former head of the Administration of State Material Reserves, and rejected Kičura’s complaint.

, former head of the Administration of State Material Reserves, and rejected Kičura’s complaint. African swine fever was confirmed in the Prešov district , where a wild boar was found dead last week.

, where a wild boar was found dead last week. The sale of beer in restaurants dropped by 40 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the collection of taxes on beer in the food industry also decreased , according to a study published by the Slovak Association of the Beer and Malt Production (SZVPS).

due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the , according to a study published by the Slovak Association of the Beer and Malt Production (SZVPS). The average real estate prices in the third quarter of the year increased by 3.5 percent quarter-on-quarter, while they rose by 11.8 percent in annual comparison.

