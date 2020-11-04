Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Ammunition from Slovakia not used in the Vienna attack

The attacker failed to purchase the ammunition here, the police said.

An military police officer guard at the crime scene behind wreaths and candles in Vienna, Austria, on November 4, 2020. An military police officer guard at the crime scene behind wreaths and candles in Vienna, Austria, on November 4, 2020. (Source: AP/SITA)

The attackers in Vienna did not use ammunition from Slovakia, according to the Slovak police.

“The Slovak police noticed in the summer that suspicious people from Austria tried to buy ammunition here,” said Denisa Bárdyová, spokesperson of the Police Corps Presidium, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “The purchase did not happen, though.”

Related articleAttacker from Vienna reportedly purchased ammunition in Slovakia Read more 

They immediately notified their Austrian counterpart, Bárdyová added.

The information that one of the attackers in Vienna travelled to Slovakia in mid-July, where he could have purchased ammunition for an AK-47 rifle (or Kalashnikov), was reported by the Heute.at website.

Some experts said that a Kalashnikov was not used in the November 2 attack in Vienna. Instead, the attacker used an M70 assault rifle, TASR reported.

4. Nov 2020 at 11:22  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Smarter than the lockdown? Slovakia tries to outwit the coronavirus

Experts and governments say it is in people’s hands whether the effort works.

Slovakia will have a new state holiday. It will not be a day off, though

List of memorial days will also expand.

Illustrative stock photo

Was the testing overpriced? Neither gov't nor opposition show data

It is not yet clear how much the nationwide testing costs, Košice authorities say they spent one million.

Nationwide coronavirus testing in Bratislava, October 31, 2020.

UPDATED: Conditions for crossing borders have changed

Those with a negative RT-PCR test are not required to stay in quarantine.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)