Ammunition from Slovakia not used in the Vienna attack

The attacker failed to purchase the ammunition here, the police said.

An military police officer guard at the crime scene behind wreaths and candles in Vienna, Austria, on November 4, 2020. (Source: AP/SITA)

The attackers in Vienna did not use ammunition from Slovakia, according to the Slovak police.

“The Slovak police noticed in the summer that suspicious people from Austria tried to buy ammunition here,” said Denisa Bárdyová, spokesperson of the Police Corps Presidium, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “The purchase did not happen, though.”

They immediately notified their Austrian counterpart, Bárdyová added.

The information that one of the attackers in Vienna travelled to Slovakia in mid-July, where he could have purchased ammunition for an AK-47 rifle (or Kalashnikov), was reported by the Heute.at website.

Some experts said that a Kalashnikov was not used in the November 2 attack in Vienna. Instead, the attacker used an M70 assault rifle, TASR reported.

4. Nov 2020 at 11:22 | Compiled by Spectator staff