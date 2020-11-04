Items in shopping cart: View
Foreigners’ Police will reopen next Monday

It will be necessary to book an appointment for certain agenda.

The Foreigners’ Police departments will reopen next Monday, November 9.

Clients will have to observe strict hygienic measures, the SITA newswire reported.

Moreover, the police are asking them to have an application with them, which they will be able to print out after booking an appointment through the online system. This should speed up the handling of the agenda.

The Foreigners’ Police will deal with the following agenda only after an online appointment:

  • application for permanent residence permit;
  • application for the renewal of permanent residence permit;
  • application for the residence registration of an EU citizen / a family member of an EU citizen;
  • application for the permanent residence permit of an EU citizen / a family member of an EU citizen;
  • application for permanent residence of five years;
  • application for permanent residence for an unlimited time period;
  • application for long-term residence.

It will not be required to book an appointment for other types of applications.

4. Nov 2020 at 11:24  | Compiled by Spectator staff

