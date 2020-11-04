PM Matovič is in home isolation

Our paywall policy:
PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) will stay in home isolation after meeting with a coronavirus-positive person.
"The rules must be the same for everybody," Matovič wrote on Facebook on the afternoon of November 4.
Earlier that day, he met with President Zuzana Čaputová. They discussed the nationwide testing and the planned measures, including the introduction of the testing on borders and the establishment of mobile testing sites in district capitals.
4. Nov 2020 at 14:53 | Compiled by Spectator staff