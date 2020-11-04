Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

PM Matovič is in home isolation

He announced on Facebook that he came into contact with a coronavirus-positive person.

PM Igor MatovičPM Igor Matovič (Source: TASR)

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) will stay in home isolation after meeting with a coronavirus-positive person.

"The rules must be the same for everybody," Matovič wrote on Facebook on the afternoon of November 4.

Earlier that day, he met with President Zuzana Čaputová. They discussed the nationwide testing and the planned measures, including the introduction of the testing on borders and the establishment of mobile testing sites in district capitals.

4. Nov 2020 at 14:53  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Coronavirus

