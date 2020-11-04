News digest: Prime minister enters isolation, curfew nears the end

Asking for a negative test result is not unconstitutional, Slovakia remembers the murder of student Daniel Tupý. Check out our Wednesday news digest.

President Zuzana Čaputová met with PM Igor Matovič on November 4 to discuss the nationwide testing and coronavirus measures. Matovič later entered home isolation. (Source: TASR)

This is your overview of news that happened in Slovakia on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Today in Slovakia digests are free-of-charge for our readers. If you want to support us, become a subscriber and get access to more detailed news and interesting feature stories from Slovakia.

PM Matovič is self-isolating

After coming into contact with a coronavirus-positive person, PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) announced he is isolating at home.

“The rules must be the same for everybody,” Matovič wrote on Facebook on the afternoon of November 4.

Earlier that day, he met with President Zuzana Čaputová.

Curfew will end after November 14

The cabinet agreed at its November 4 session that the curfew will last until Saturday, November 14.

There will be several exceptions, and conditions will differ slightly for the districts where the second round of the nationwide testing will take place.

There should be 2,993 testing teams moving between 3,000 testing locations on the following weekend, November 7 and 8.

Although the second round will not take place in 25 districts, mostly in the south of Slovakia (except for Dunajská Streda), and the cities of Bratislava and Košice, people who come from green districts where the second round of testing will not take place but are planning to travel to the districts where the second round will take place during the week that follows (November 9 - 15) should attend the testing.

Other coronavirus-related developments

Altogether 3,216 of 13,377 tests carried out on November 3 were positive, while 26 people died of the disease. See more detailed statistics.

were positive, while of the disease. See more detailed statistics. The Public Health Authority reports 2,491 infected medical workers from all sectors . 1,903 were infected outside their workplace.

. 1,903 were infected outside their workplace. The requirement to show one's negative test result at one’s workplace or when entering a shop is not unconstitutional , according to Ombudswoman Mária Patakyová.

at one’s workplace or when entering a shop , according to Ombudswoman Mária Patakyová. The Economy Ministry has extended the period during which it is possible to receive a subsidy for rent . Also, tenants affected by the September restrictions can now apply.

during which it is possible to receive a . Also, tenants affected by the September restrictions can now apply. The Foreigners’ Police departments will reopen next Monday, November 9. Foreigners will have to book an appointment for certain agendas.

Picture of the day:

Slovakia marks 15 years since the murder of student Daniel Tupý. The investigation has not been closed yet, and no culprits have been punished.

President Zuzana Čaputová paid tribute to Tupý by laying a wreath at his memorial on Tyršovo Nábrežie in Bratislava.

(Source: TASR)

Feature story: Production plants continue working after nationwide testing in Slovakia

When the nationwide testing was first announced in Slovakia, with the condition that all those who test positive will have to remain isolated at home, some companies worried about what would happen if they suddenly lacked key workers.

By Monday, it was clear these concerns had not materialised.

Altogether 3,625,332 people were tested in the first round of the nationwide testing around the country on October 31 and November 1, of which 38,359 or 1.06 percent tested positive. Companies indicated that they could cope with vacancies of up to 10 percent of their workforce.

“We have not registered any significant outage of the labour force in any sector of the Slovak economy and the operation of companies is more or less fluid,” Miriam Filová, spokesperson of the Federation of Employers’ Associations (AZZZ) told The Slovak Spectator.

In the meantime, employers’ representatives have called on the government to provide companies with testing kits and set up testing sites where employers can test their employees.

Weekend testing at PSA Groupe in Trnava (Source: TASR)

In other news

The attackers in Vienna did not use ammunition from Slovakia , the Slovak police announced.

, the Slovak police announced. The cabinet approved a draft proposal enabling them to strip people of their university degrees . The amendment should not be retroactive , though.

. The amendment should , though. The National Criminal Agency launched criminal prosecution concerning the violation of duties when administering someone else’s property , in this case, the property of Ladislav Bašternák . Although nobody has been charged yet, the case may concern bankruptcy trustee Lenka Ivanová.

, in this case, the . Although nobody has been charged yet, the case may concern bankruptcy trustee Lenka Ivanová. Former police corps president Tibor Gašpar submitted a criminal complaint against former high-ranked police officer Bernard Slobodník.

submitted a criminal complaint against former high-ranked police officer Bernard Slobodník. The Defence Ministry agreed with the United States on changing the instalments for F-16 fighter jets . It has already paid $575.3 million this year and will pay $150 million next year, and $285 million in 2022.

. It has already paid $575.3 million this year and will pay $150 million next year, and $285 million in 2022. 810 people declared personal bankruptcy in October 2020 , which is 157 percent more than last year, according to the analysis of CRIF – Slovak Credit Bureau.

, which is 157 percent more than last year, according to the analysis of CRIF – Slovak Credit Bureau. Only 983 chamois, including 69 calves born this year, were counted on both the Slovak and Polish side of the Tatras, which is much less than in previous years.

4. Nov 2020 at 17:58 | Compiled by Spectator staff