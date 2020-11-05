Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

What would Slovak researchers study if they were given a blank cheque?

Slovakia spends only around 0.9 percent of GDP on research and innovation.

5. Nov 2020 at 11:28 Renáta Zelná

Slavomír Adamčík of the SAV’s Centre for Plant Biology and Biodiversity says that microorganism research can distinguish and identify soil quality. (Source: Pexels)

You are reading this article courtesy of the ESET Science Award, an award from the ESET Foundation that supports exceptional science in Slovakia.

For a long time in Slovakia, science has been underfunded and Slovak scientists have repeatedly called on governments for greater support.

The question of what scientists would research if they had enough funds is something people do not often hear about. Therefore, the Sme daily asked some of them exactly that.

The question was as follows: “With an unlimited amount of money and resources, what would you like to research?”

Juraj Gregáň

Geneticist

I do not like to think about projects that are not real. But in this case, I can say exactly what I would do. I would build a new science institute.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk