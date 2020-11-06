Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Good news for Slovakia after the testing, "Czech road" averted for now

PM Matovič said he would approve of yet a further round of mass testing if needed in the coming weeks.

The testing in Petržalka on November 1, 2020.The testing in Petržalka on November 1, 2020. (Source: TASR)

Three weeks after stricter measures were applied in Slovakia and two weeks after the curfew was imposed and the pilot phase of the nationwide testing took place, Slovakia is seeing some positive trends in the development of the epidemic in the country.

Slovakia is no longer facing the steep epidemic curve that the neighbouring Czech Republic is experiencing, Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) told journalists during the regular Friday press conference giving the latest updates about the coronavirus pandemic in Slovakia.

The data that reflect the effects of the pilot testing and the measures that have been in force in Slovakia since mid-October show that the country is no longer experiencing exponential growth that matches the curve in the Czech Republic.

“This is the work of the 3.6 million people who took part, along with the people who organised the testing,” PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) said. “As a community of responsible and exceptionally bold people we decided to take a very sharp turn off the road to hell.”

Some indicators have gone down

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

6. Nov 2020 at 18:33  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Second round testing open to all, some positive trends appear

Igor Matovič tested negative just in time for the second round of mass testing, starting in some districts Saturday morning. Slovakia not aligned with the idea of an alternative rule of law institute.

Testing in Lubina, western Slovakia.

Trump’s final reality show

The results feel closer than they are.

Mass testing eases growing tensions

But experts question how long solidarity will last.

Nationwide testing in Banská Bystrica

UPDATED: The second mass testing is coming. Who will need a new certificate?

Curfew will end after November 14. Proof of a negative test result will be needed to move around with fewer restrictions until then.

The testing in Košice on November 1, 2020.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)