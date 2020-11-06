Good news for Slovakia after the testing, "Czech road" averted for now

PM Matovič said he would approve of yet a further round of mass testing if needed in the coming weeks.

Three weeks after stricter measures were applied in Slovakia and two weeks after the curfew was imposed and the pilot phase of the nationwide testing took place, Slovakia is seeing some positive trends in the development of the epidemic in the country.

Slovakia is no longer facing the steep epidemic curve that the neighbouring Czech Republic is experiencing, Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) told journalists during the regular Friday press conference giving the latest updates about the coronavirus pandemic in Slovakia.

The data that reflect the effects of the pilot testing and the measures that have been in force in Slovakia since mid-October show that the country is no longer experiencing exponential growth that matches the curve in the Czech Republic.

“This is the work of the 3.6 million people who took part, along with the people who organised the testing,” PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) said. “As a community of responsible and exceptionally bold people we decided to take a very sharp turn off the road to hell.”

Some indicators have gone down

6. Nov 2020 at 18:33 | Compiled by Spectator staff