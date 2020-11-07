Ready to work closely. Slovak politicians congratulate Biden

Reactions to the result of the US presidential election.

Joe Biden is to become the 46th president of the United States. (Source: AP/SITA)

Slovakia is ready to work closely with the US administration, Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok tweeted after the world learned that Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States.

Korčok, who previously served as the Slovak ambassador to the US, expressed determination to strengthen the transatlantic relations under Biden as president.

PM Igor Matovič also extended his congratulations to Biden on Twitter, saying he hoped cooperation between the US and Slovakia will continue.

Matovič remarked that he expected the EU and the US to work as "global and engaged allies".

Head of the European Affairs Committee of the Slovak parliament, MP Tomáš Valášek, who is also former Slovak ambassador to NATO, wrote that Biden and Kamala Harris were "definitely a better choice for Slovakia and for Europe".

"After years of running on reverse gear, transatlantic partnership has just shifted to first gear," Valášek wrote on Twitter.

Investment Minister Veronika Remišová stated that now more than ever, leaders who can unite people and form alliances are needed. She believes that under the new leadership, the US will be a reliable ally to Europe and to Slovakia.

7. Nov 2020 at 20:40 | Compiled by Spectator staff