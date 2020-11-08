Last day of testing: People queued in Bratislava and Košice

Certificates were found in the streets of Košice.

The last day of the second round of nationwide testing took place on November 8 in 45 districts, where the rate of the infection was higher than 0.7 percent. Some people in green districts, where the second round of testing did not take place, also had a chance to get tested thanks to mobile testing sites.

The situation at the testing points was calm, but police investigated a few incidents. Some people, for example, who tested positive tried to get tested again.

Moreover, several hundreds of blank certificates were found scattered on four streets in Košice. Police are investigating how the certificates ended up there and whether they are authentic.

Queues in Bratislava and Košice

People queued in some districts. In Bratislava Ružinov, which belongs among the green districts but is offering free testing through its mobile testing points, people waited about two and a half hours to get tested, the borough wrote on Facebook.

Those who need a negative test result to travel to red districts in the upcoming week could get tested at the mobile sites too.

Bratislava police officers estimated that on Sunday noon, about 300 people were waiting in Mlynská Dolina and 200 in Ružinov. The queues persisted until the evening and testing there was prolonged until 21:00.

Public interest in mobile testing was also high in Košice, which belongs among green districts. People interested in testing were also encouraged to get tested in the Prešov region.

8. Nov 2020 at 19:33 | Compiled by Spectator staff