Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

A wooden bridge and plenty of trout. Visit an artificial lake in paradise

An easy walk in an uncrowded place.

If you can't make it in person, then visit the Blajzloch artificial lake in the Slovenský Raj (Slovak Paradise) national park via our gallery.

The lake was built in 1966 in the cadastre of Hrabušice village, in the district of Spišská Nová Ves. It is located in the vicinity of the road from Hrabušice to the Kopanec saddle, above the well-known Sokoľ valley.

There is an island in the middle of the lake which teems with trout, accessible by a wooden bridge. An educative path leads around it.

Besides the route from Hrabušice, you can also reach the lake from the mountain village of Vernár, in the district of Poprad.

The artificial lake is one of the less well-known tourist spots in the national park and it is also an easy walk, suitable for families with children.

14. Nov 2020 at 8:17  | Compiled by Spectator staff

