Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Near completion, cycling route brings opportunity and light to Vrakuňa

The new part of the route will connect the roundabout with the cycling route on Ihličnatá street.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Construction of the last missing part of the cycling route alongside Malý Dunaj (Small Danube) in Vrakuňa, Bratislava has begun.

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

“If you ride your bike from Vrakuňa and head east, you can continue to Ivanka pri Dunaji, through Vajnory and Svätý Jur to Rača,” the Bratislava self-governing region wrote on its website, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

The new part will connect the roundabout with the cycling route on Ihličnatá street in Vrakuňa. After it is completed, it will also connect to the cycling route Jurava.

Safe trip home

The first construction phase should be finished in mid-December and the whole project next year. Part of the cycling route from Ihličnatá street to the airport was finished last year within the cross-border cooperation INTERREG between Slovakia and Hungary.

“It is excellent news for citizens of Vrakuňa. It not only provides a safe trip home, but will also feature public lighting, which we have lacked on Ráztočná street for so long,” Martin Kuruc, mayor of Vrakuňa, told SITA.

“Besides the cycling route alongside Malý Dunaj, people from the borough can ride in every direction on a bike – to the Danube River, Eurovea, Podunajské Biskupice and to Rača,” the mayor added.

Cycling in Slovakia: A free-time activity rather than means of transport Read more 

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Bratislava Bratislava (Source: Gabriel Kuchta)

16. Nov 2020 at 11:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Earth-friendly approach can bring business success

The EU recovery fund offers big opportunities, the representatives of this sector agree.

Economic growth a pleasant surprise to analysts

The second wave of the pandemic will be less severe on the economy, but will stretch across several quarters.

Dolly Kováčiková paid her dream of freedom with her life

About 50 runners commemorated the 42 people murdered while trying to flee the communist Czechoslovakia on November 17 last year.

The Kováčik family with Dolly, left and Bibiana, in the middle.

Infection rate falls. Cinemas, theatres, churches will open

Health minister and prime minister ascribe the improvement in epidemic developments to the mass testing coupled with measures. As of Monday, the measures will change.

The mobile testing site in Bratislava.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)