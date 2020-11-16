Near completion, cycling route brings opportunity and light to Vrakuňa

The new part of the route will connect the roundabout with the cycling route on Ihličnatá street.

Construction of the last missing part of the cycling route alongside Malý Dunaj (Small Danube) in Vrakuňa, Bratislava has begun.

“If you ride your bike from Vrakuňa and head east, you can continue to Ivanka pri Dunaji, through Vajnory and Svätý Jur to Rača,” the Bratislava self-governing region wrote on its website, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

The new part will connect the roundabout with the cycling route on Ihličnatá street in Vrakuňa. After it is completed, it will also connect to the cycling route Jurava.

Safe trip home

The first construction phase should be finished in mid-December and the whole project next year. Part of the cycling route from Ihličnatá street to the airport was finished last year within the cross-border cooperation INTERREG between Slovakia and Hungary.

“It is excellent news for citizens of Vrakuňa. It not only provides a safe trip home, but will also feature public lighting, which we have lacked on Ráztočná street for so long,” Martin Kuruc, mayor of Vrakuňa, told SITA.

“Besides the cycling route alongside Malý Dunaj, people from the borough can ride in every direction on a bike – to the Danube River, Eurovea, Podunajské Biskupice and to Rača,” the mayor added.

Bratislava (Source: Gabriel Kuchta)

16. Nov 2020 at 11:25 | Compiled by Spectator staff