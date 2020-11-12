Cable car to Lomnický peak running again

It was suspended due to anti-coronavirus measures.

Mountain resorts in the High Tatras and Jasná have re-started the operation of their cable cars, which was halted due to the anti-epidemic measures that took effect on October 25.

The operators had stressed that when the situation allowed, they would be ready to launch their services again.

“The time has come, and for now, we are ready to serve our visitors safely, at least during the weekends,” said Dušan Slavkovský, director of the Tatry Mountain Resort (TMR) which operates the mountain resorts, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Cable cars in Jasná and Tatranská Lomnica to Lomnický Peak resumed operation on the weekend of November 7 and 8. The maintenance of some cable cars is scheduled this week.

On November 14-15, the ground funicular railway that runs from Starý Smokovec to Hrebienok and Štrbské Pleso (with a cable car to Solisko) will resume operatation. More details and updated information are available at www.jasna.sk and www.vt.sk.

12. Nov 2020 at 18:09 | Compiled by Spectator staff