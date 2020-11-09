Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Testing eases tensions. Or does it?

Former police leadership ends up behind bars. Prime minister offers a questionable interpretation of results. Do not confuse Slovakia and Slovenia on Twitter as Biden wins.

PM Igor Matovič has an interpretation of the testing results that is not always aligned with what experts say.PM Igor Matovič has an interpretation of the testing results that is not always aligned with what experts say. (Source: SME)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription.

Purgatory lands former top police officers behind bars

After Special Prosecutor Dušan Kováčik, the police have come for their own former bosses, including former top police officer Tibor Gašpar and former head of the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) anti-corruption unit Róbert Krajmer. On Sunday, the Specialised Criminal Court sent six of the eight arrested people to pre-trial custody.

The detained former top police officers face charges of organised crime. The police have described an organised group, headed by Nitra-based businessman Norbert Bödör, also in pre-trial custody, that worked within the police and the judiciary. The Slovak Spectator will bring a more detailed report on the charges this week.

9. Nov 2020 at 12:52  | Michaela Terenzani

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

