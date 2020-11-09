Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Second wave culminates, the worst month yet to come for hospitals

Health Minister Krajčí recommends that hospitals place job ads to find replacements for infected healthcare workers.

Testing in ČadcaTesting in Čadca (Source: TASR)

More than 7,000 coronavirus patients will need hospital care in November. The worst month is yet to come for hospitals, even though Slovakia is likely at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic and the number of newly infected people has started to decrease slightly.

This figure could decrease from 2,500 infected per day to 1,900 by the beginning of December. The decrease could continue until the end of the year, according to data analysts from the Dáta bez Pátosu (Data without Pathos) project.

The ban on mass events above six people and dining in interiors in restaurants could be lifted at the beginning of January. The state plans to lift anti-epidemic measures when the seven-day median of those infected falls below 500.

“There is both good and bad news,” analyst Ivan Bošňák explained. “Our projection would be confirmed only if stricter rules will be imposed for the riskiest districts, so a lockdown with minimum exceptions.”

(Source: Data without Pathos)

The movement of people has decreased since October 1, when the mentioned bans were imposed. There are fewer people infected because the state also implemented a partial lockdown on October 15 and the movement of people decreased even more.

The impact of the nationwide testing remains disputable. “If we did not take those two brave steps, pilot and nationwide testing, we would have a result of somewhere above 4,000,” claimed PM Igor Matovič on November 6. He did not explain why the state expected a 1.5 multiple increase in cases if the nationwide testing did not take place.

Good news for Slovakia, "Czech road" averted for now Read more 

Scientists admitted that the nationwide testing of people resulting in the subsequent home isolation of thousands who tested positive could help mainly in the most-hit districts. But they ascribe the reversal in the number of new cases mostly to the governmental measures.

“It is possible to assume that the situation has been improving for several days now, especially thanks to a smaller rate of spread of the virus, which is the result of the decreased mobility of citizens,” said mathematician Richard Kollár. Whether the testing with less-accurate antigen tests was effective is “still unknown” he opined.

Čadca is the most-hit district. People with a negative certificate from the nationwide testing can continue going to the shopping centres and restaurant terraces and can visit with others. The rules are the same for those who tested negative in “green” Bratislava.

Kysuce on fire

90 of a total of 10,000 inhabitants tested positive in Kysuce region. Analyst Jakub Tilinger stressed that “Kysuce is on fire”. To compare, Bratislava has 22 positive cases per 10,000 inhabitants under the same measures.

“If the stricter rules do not apply, the numbers of those hospitalised will deviate,” Bošňák warns.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

9. Nov 2020 at 12:27  | Michal Katuška

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Testing eases tensions. Or does it?

Former police leadership ends up behind bars. Prime minister offers a questionable interpretation of results. Do not confuse Slovakia and Slovenia on Twitter as Biden wins. More in the latest Last Week in Slovakia…

PM Igor Matovič presents the results of the first round of the nationwide testing.

Former top police officials taken into custody

The court released those detained during the Purgatory operation who have cooperated with the police.

Former police corps president Tibor Gašpar leaving interrogation.

Last day of testing: People queued in Bratislava and Košice

Certificates were found in the streets of Košice.

Queues in Ružinov

Ready to work closely. Slovak politicians congratulate Biden

Reactions to the result of the US presidential election.

Joe Biden is to become the 46th president of the United States.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)