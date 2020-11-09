Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Firefighters offer a helping hand with antigen testing

They opened testing sites in 25 green districts.

The mobile testing site in Bratislava.The mobile testing site in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

People willing to undergo free antigen tests will have more opportunities to get tested.

Starting on November 9 at 14:00, the testing sites in all 25 districts (minus the cities of Bratislava and Košice), which did not take place in the second round of the mass testing during the previous weekend, have been opened by the Fire and Rescue Corps. Most of them are situated in fire stations. The swabs will be done by fire rescuers.

The decision came after the Health Ministry failed to open on time the mobile testing sites in all 25 district capitals, plus the cities of Bratislava and Košice. Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) has explained that there have been some legal problems concerning the agreements, but promised to solve them.

Although PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) has criticised Krajčí, he does not plan to recall him from the post.

“Naming specific failures doesn’t automatically mean a loss of trust,” Matovič said, as quoted by the Denník N daily.

Where to find the testing sites?

On the first day, November 9, the testing sites will be open between 14:00 and 20:00.

Starting on Tuesday, November 10, the testing sites will be available between 12:00 and 20:00.

  • Malacky - Továrenská 1
  • Pezinok - Hasičská 4
  • Senec - Slnečné Jazerá-juh (dayroom)
  • Trnava – Paulínska 1, Hviezda cinema
  • Hlohovec - Šafárikova 26
  • Piešťany - Dopravná 1
  • Galanta - Parková 1607
  • Nitra - Dolnočermánska 64
  • Šaľa - Murgašova 25
  • Zlaté Moravce - 1. Mája 1/A
  • Komárno - Družstevná 16
  • Nové Zámky - Komárňanská 15
  • Levice - Požiarnická 7
  • Žiar nad Hronom - Priemyselná 12
  • Banská Štiavnica - Pletiarska 13
  • Nová Baňa (Žarnovica district) - Kollárova 17
  • Krupina - Červená Hora 1779
  • Modrý Kameň (Veľký Krtíš district) - Nemocničná 1, hospital
  • Lučenec - L. Novomeského 3
  • Poltár - Železničná 7
  • Rimavská Sobota - Okružná 118
  • Revúca - Okružná 3
  • Rožňava - Šafáriková 63
  • Košice – okolie - Rožňavská 25
  • Trebišov - T. G. Masaryka 13

9. Nov 2020 at 15:23  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Coronavirus

