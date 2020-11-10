Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovak bought a coin from Kremnica for more than one million euros

The coin, a ten-ducat of ruler Ferdinand III minted in Habsburg in 1642, had a starting bid of €200,000.

(Source: Macho&Chlapovič)

A Slovak investor bought an almost 400-year-old coin from Kremnica for €1.14 million. According to the Slovak auction company, it is the highest price someone has paid for a coin that has been minted in the town. The investor is unknown.

The coin was a ten-ducat of ruler Ferdinand III minted in Habsburg in 1642. The starting bid was €200,000, according to company Macho & Chlapovič, which organised the auction.

“It is a late Renaissance hand stamping with a hammer from a hand-engraved punch,” said Elizej Macho, co-founder of the company. “We first captured this particular piece at an auction in Amsterdam in May 1926. Since then, it has migrated with European collections until it landed back in Slovakia.”

(Source: Courtesy of Macho & Chlapovič)

The Slovak investor who purchased the coin competed with an investor from the Czech Republic.

Copies of the ducats of Ferdinand III are very rare. In fact, there has not been a recorded sale of five and ten ducats of a given monarch in our territory. For decades or centuries, however, these coins may have been in local aristocratic collections before the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian monarchy in 1918 and subsequently left with their owners before they were recorded.

10. Nov 2020 at 11:05  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Some villages and towns will undergo another round of testing

Conditions at the borders should change, too.

Testing in Pezinok

Slovakia needs a proper scheme of regional support

The fact that our society is starting to come to terms with corruption suspicions in highest places is a very positive message that things are changing.

Igor Vranka

Firefighters offer a helping hand with antigen testing

They opened testing sites in 25 green districts.

The mobile testing site in Bratislava.

Another section of the Bratislava ring road opened for drivers

The constructor expects the stretch to take the strain off traffic to and from the capital.

The new 3.5-kilometre stretch of the Bratislava ring road has been open.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)