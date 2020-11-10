Slovak bought a coin from Kremnica for more than one million euros

The coin, a ten-ducat of ruler Ferdinand III minted in Habsburg in 1642, had a starting bid of €200,000.

A Slovak investor bought an almost 400-year-old coin from Kremnica for €1.14 million. According to the Slovak auction company, it is the highest price someone has paid for a coin that has been minted in the town. The investor is unknown.

The coin was a ten-ducat of ruler Ferdinand III minted in Habsburg in 1642. The starting bid was €200,000, according to company Macho & Chlapovič, which organised the auction.

“It is a late Renaissance hand stamping with a hammer from a hand-engraved punch,” said Elizej Macho, co-founder of the company. “We first captured this particular piece at an auction in Amsterdam in May 1926. Since then, it has migrated with European collections until it landed back in Slovakia.”

(Source: Courtesy of Macho & Chlapovič)

The Slovak investor who purchased the coin competed with an investor from the Czech Republic.

Copies of the ducats of Ferdinand III are very rare. In fact, there has not been a recorded sale of five and ten ducats of a given monarch in our territory. For decades or centuries, however, these coins may have been in local aristocratic collections before the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian monarchy in 1918 and subsequently left with their owners before they were recorded.

10. Nov 2020 at 11:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff