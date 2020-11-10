More than one-third of Slovaks feel highly threatened by the pandemic

The atmosphere in society is similar to spring when the pandemic broke out.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

More than 35 percent of Slovaks feel highly threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The share is similar to that in spring, when the coronavirus broke out.

This stems from a recent 'How Are You, Slovakia?' survey carried out by the MNFORCE agency, the Seesame PR and communications agency , and the Institute of Sociology and Institute for Research on Social Communication of the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV). It took place between October 29 and November 4 among 1,000 respondents.

Like in spring, men seem to be less cautious than women when it comes to the pandemic.

At the same time, respondents who consider their job at risk as well as those whose households struggle with their income feel more endangered.

Related article: Some Slovaks are too indebted, thousands of families under threat Read more

The voters of the far-right Kotlebovci – People's Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) seem to be less concerned about the pandemic, according to the survey. Also respondents who do not trust the government feel less threatened.

“The renewed increase in the feeling of endangerment and a significant reduction in apparent contacts is related to the restrictions imposed in connection with the unprecedented numbers of positive cases we recorded in Slovakia when the research was conducted,” said Miloslav Bahna, director of the Institute for Sociology of the SAV.

Willingness to isolate is lower

Despite similarly high concerns as in the spring when the country adopted the strictest restrictions so far, the share of people who say that their contacts are currently limited is lower than in the spring, Bahna said.

Mass testing eases growing tensions Read more

It turns out that in a situation where people do not have the prospect of an early end to the pandemic, as was the case when the first measures against the coronavirus were adopted, the willingness to completely isolate oneself is lower, he added.

However, as much as 72 percent of respondents are following the government measures, the survey suggested. This might be a result of the fact that respondents who feel threatened by the virus are more willing to stick to the rules.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

10. Nov 2020 at 18:29 | Compiled by Spectator staff