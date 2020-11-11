One of the most controversial Slovak documentaries now online with English subtitles

The story unfolds around the unresolved case of a political murder in the 1990s.

One of the most controversial Slovak documentaries, Skutok Sa Stal (Never Happened) directed by Barbora Berezňáková, can be watched online on Dafilms.com.

The film premiered in 2019 on IFF Warsaw and IFDF Ji.hlava.

The platform publishes it as part of A Quest for the Truth programme, which is a selection of investigative documentaries in which the films’ directors were not afraid to seek their own answers as they attempted to crack cold cases.

What is the film about?

The story which “never happened” unfolds around the unresolved case of the political murder of Robert Remiáš in the 1990s. It is a psychological journey of three young friends who got involved in the high political power game of the 1990s, resulting in the portrait of their present situation, as well as the situation of the country, according to the producer.

Through the personal stories of the three friends, the witness of the kidnapping of the then-president’s son Oskar Fegyveres, murder victim Róbert Remiáš, and the young investigative journalist Peter Tóth, the film portrays the breaking point of characters in unprecedented situations, and the fight between justice and evil inside their minds, using a visually distinct VCR and old footage aesthetics.

The story connects the mistakes happening after the Velvet Revolution of 1989 to the present rule of state-approved mafia in Slovakia, and portrays the timeless vicious circle of political crimes still happening in times of democracy, leading to the murder of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée in 2018.

“The story relates obscure federal crimes committed in the newly established democratic republic of Slovakia in the 1990s, which were never resolved, nor punished,” said Berezňáková. “It is intriguing to see three friends getting entangled in a high political affair and observe how their lives, characters and motivations have evolved in retrospect.”

11. Nov 2020 at 12:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff