Allocating money for state-run health insurer triggers another dispute in coalition

The decision has been opposed by analysts and private insurers too.

The decision to allocate supplementary finances for the state-run Všeobecná Zdravotná Poisťovňa (VšZP) insurance company has led to another dispute between the coalition partners.

The cabinet approved at its November 11 session the proposal to increase the insurer’s basic capital from state financial assets. The insurer should receive an additional €98 million.

The insurer already received a €100-million injection last month.

The Health Ministry claims that with this step, it is behaving like a good investor by securing available health care and the insurer’s progress, as reported by the TASR newswire.

The decision has been criticised by the junior coalition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), as well as health analysts and private health insurers.

Insurer at risk

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the basic duty of the state-run insurer, whose services are used by 58 percent of people in Slovakia, to reimburse medical treatments in compliance with the approved budget is endangered, according to the ministry.

By increasing the basic capital, the insurer can improve its activities during the crisis and extraordinary situations.

11. Nov 2020 at 17:40 | Compiled by Spectator staff