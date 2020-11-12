Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

A year after a teacher died in Bratislava port, investigation is closer to the end

Autopsy did not confirm rape.

Gate to Bratislava portGate to Bratislava port (Source: Sme)

English teacher Viola Macáková died shortly after her body was found on the evening of November 11, 2019 in Bratislava port. Some media reports suggested at the time that she could have been brutally attacked and even raped.

After a year-long investigation, the police are near to closing the case. A possible conclusion is that Macáková’s death was not caused by another person, the Sme daily reported.

Read also:Woman from Snina died after an attack in Bratislava Read more 

Also, the initial information about a brutal attack seems to be inaccurate.

Macáková’s family had learnt about the cause of the death only recently, and indirectly from the investigators, her cousin Igor Macák told Sme. To this day they have not seen the complete autopsy report.

“I do not want to deny the police’s attempt to investigate the death, but at the same time, I do not understand how it is possible that the expert’s opinion was prepared a year after her death, if the cause of death should have played a key role during the investigation,” Macák added for Sme.

The report suggests that Macáková died after a fat embolism, i.e. when a fat clot plugs a vessel and causes cardiac arrest. It often happens suddenly after a bone injury, blunt trauma, etc.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

12. Nov 2020 at 11:50  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

PM and disease experts clash over virus testing

Matovič rejects alternative to nationwide tests as epidemiologists claim lockdown is behind lower infection rate.

Allocating money for state-run health insurer triggers another dispute in coalition

The decision has been opposed by analysts and private insurers too.

Want to open? You should test people, the prime minister suggests

Restaurants, fitness centres, swimming pools, schools and churches have been offered to participate in mass testing.

Many restaurants struggle as they are affected by stringent measures.

Companies still behave responsibly. Despite the pandemic

The Via Bona awards were granted for the 20th time.

The Via Bona awards are granted to companies that help their neighbourhood, employees or the business environment.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)