Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

The beginning of the pandemic's end? Vaccine expected in Slovakia in January

Two shots will be needed. Infectologists also reveal which vaccine they would prefer and why.

(Source: Pixabay)

The first COVID-19 vaccines may arrive in Slovakia in less than three months. The first doses will go to the people who secure the working of the state during the coronavirus crisis and at-risk groups.

Ordinary people will probably get their turn around mid-2021. Head of the working group for vaccines and inoculation of the Health Ministry, infectologist Pavol Jarčuška from the medical school of the Pavol Jozef Šafárik University in Košice, expects the vaccination will be a mass event, not unlike the recent nationwide testing.

Slovakia should receive several millions of vaccines altogether, from six different producers. In order to build up immunity against the novel coronavirus, a person will need to get two shots within a few weeks of each other.

First vaccines in January

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

13. Nov 2020 at 16:41  | Ján Krempaský

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Special prosecutor resigns from post as pre-trial custody comes into effect

Kováčik faces charges in what investigators described as a major corruption scheme. Resignation is a logical step, President said.

Dušan Kováčik

Washington, 2020: Echoes of Prague, 1948?

How different is what Trump does from the tactics of totalitarians everywhere?

Prime Minister Klement Gottwald during the ceremonial parade of the People's Militia and the police forces on February 28, 1948 in Prague.

News digest: Health Ministry deems increased mobility bad news

Slovak test to tell flu from COVID registered. Special Prosecutor resigns after arrest.

A year after a teacher died in Bratislava port, investigation is closer to the end

Autopsy did not confirm rape.

Gate to Bratislava port
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)