The beginning of the pandemic's end? Vaccine expected in Slovakia in January

Two shots will be needed. Infectologists also reveal which vaccine they would prefer and why.

The first COVID-19 vaccines may arrive in Slovakia in less than three months. The first doses will go to the people who secure the working of the state during the coronavirus crisis and at-risk groups.

Ordinary people will probably get their turn around mid-2021. Head of the working group for vaccines and inoculation of the Health Ministry, infectologist Pavol Jarčuška from the medical school of the Pavol Jozef Šafárik University in Košice, expects the vaccination will be a mass event, not unlike the recent nationwide testing.

Slovakia should receive several millions of vaccines altogether, from six different producers. In order to build up immunity against the novel coronavirus, a person will need to get two shots within a few weeks of each other.

First vaccines in January

13. Nov 2020 at 16:41 | Ján Krempaský