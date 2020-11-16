Pellegrini’s Hlas party tops popularity poll

President Čaputová remains the most trusted politician, according to the recent poll.

Peter Pellegrini announces the creation of his Hlas party. (Source: SME)

While the party of ex-PM Peter Pellegrini becomes more popular among voters, the preferences of the movement he left earlier this year is falling.

If the election took place in early November, it would be won by Hlas with 20.3 percent of the vote.

Second would be the ruling Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) with 16.6 percent, followed by Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) with 12.5 percent.

This stems from a poll carried out by the Median SK agency for the public-service broadcaster RTVS between November 6 and 11 on 1,018 respondents.

Smer down

Four more parties would make it to the parliament, according to the poll. Non-parliamentary Progressive Slovakia (PS) would win the support of 7.3 percent of the respondents, followed by the far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) with 6.9 percent, Smer with 6.3 percent, and Sme Rodina with 5.8 percent.

The Christian Democratic Movement and Za Ľudí would fail to pass the threshold, garnering only 4.4 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.

The preferences were calculated from a 73-percent turnout.

The president is the most trusted

Median SK also surveyed respondents about their trust in politicians.

As much as 68 percent picked President Zuzana Čaputová as the most trustworthy. She was preferred more often by young people aged 18 to 24, and the respondents who voted for the PS and Spolu coalition, Za Ľudí and SaS in the recent general election.

She was also trusted by nearly 39 percent of Smer voters and 37 percent of ĽSNS voters.

The second-most trusted politician is Peter Pellegrini with 38 percent, followed by Economy Minister and SaS chair Richard Sulík with nearly 36 percent, PM and OĽaNO chair Igor Matovič with 33 percent, and Investments Minister Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí) with 28 percent.

On the other hand, ĽSNS chair Marian Kotleba, Smer chair Robert Fico, and Speaker of Parliament and Sme Rodina chair Boris Kollár are the least trusted.

16. Nov 2020 at 11:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff