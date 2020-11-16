The unbearable randomness of measure-lifting

Slovakia reports improved COVID numbers, government has eased measures. Coronavirus situation remains grim but macroeconomic stats and football provide some good news.

Cinemas, theatres, and churches can open as of Monday, November 16, but they are only allowed to let in 50 percent of their capacity of guests. (Source: TASR)

Churches and theatres suddenly open

Slovakia does not need to be paralysed by fear. The epidemic trends have improved for the moment in most districts around the country, although PM Igor Matovič and some leading experts are not in agreement whether that is due to the mass testing or not. One would think it an ideal moment to catch up, perhaps by building the country's testing and tracing system (with an incorporated antigen-testing element, why not?).

But this here is Slovakia and this is the briefest possible summary of what happened instead:

