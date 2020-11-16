Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

The unbearable randomness of measure-lifting

Slovakia reports improved COVID numbers, government has eased measures. Coronavirus situation remains grim but macroeconomic stats and football provide some good news.

Cinemas, theatres, and churches can open as of Monday, November 16, but they are only allowed to let in 50 percent of their capacity of guests. Cinemas, theatres, and churches can open as of Monday, November 16, but they are only allowed to let in 50 percent of their capacity of guests. (Source: TASR)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Churches and theatres suddenly open

Slovakia does not need to be paralysed by fear. The epidemic trends have improved for the moment in most districts around the country, although PM Igor Matovič and some leading experts are not in agreement whether that is due to the mass testing or not. One would think it an ideal moment to catch up, perhaps by building the country's testing and tracing system (with an incorporated antigen-testing element, why not?).

But this here is Slovakia and this is the briefest possible summary of what happened instead:

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

16. Nov 2020 at 13:39  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

The head and the bottom. Two curious touches helped Slovakia win

The national team made it to the European Championships only the second time in history when they beat Northern Ireland in Belfast on November 12.

Marek Hamšík and Juraj Kucka

Earth-friendly approach can bring business success

The EU recovery fund offers big opportunities, the representatives of this sector agree.

Economic growth a pleasant surprise to analysts

The second wave of the pandemic will be less severe on the economy, but will stretch across several quarters.

Dolly Kováčiková paid her dream of freedom with her life

About 50 runners commemorated the 42 people murdered while trying to flee the communist Czechoslovakia on November 17 last year.

The Kováčik family with Dolly, left and Bibiana, in the middle.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)