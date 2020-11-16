Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Shops will stay closed on Tuesday

Slovakia will commemorate the 1989 Velvet Revolution on November 17.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

Slovakia will celebrate the Day of the Fight for Freedom and Democracy on November 17.

On this day, the country commemorates the student demonstration against Nazi occupation in 1939, and especially the demonstration in 1989 in Bratislava and Prague that marked the beginning of the Velvet Revolution, which brought an end to the communist regime.

As it is a national holiday, all shops will be closed.

Based on the law adopted in 2017, all retail stores need to be closed on state holidays. The exceptions to the rule include petrol stations, pharmacies, souvenir shops and shops at airports and train stations.

The ban also does not apply to service providers. This means hairdressers and rental shops may remain open.

16. Nov 2020 at 11:37  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

The head and the bottom. Two curious touches helped Slovakia win

The national team made it to the European Championships only the second time in history when they beat Northern Ireland in Belfast on November 12.

Marek Hamšík and Juraj Kucka

Earth-friendly approach can bring business success

The EU recovery fund offers big opportunities, the representatives of this sector agree.

Economic growth a pleasant surprise to analysts

The second wave of the pandemic will be less severe on the economy, but will stretch across several quarters.

Dolly Kováčiková paid her dream of freedom with her life

About 50 runners commemorated the 42 people murdered while trying to flee the communist Czechoslovakia on November 17 last year.

The Kováčik family with Dolly, left and Bibiana, in the middle.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)