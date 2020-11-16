Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Pandemic is the hardest test since 1989. Let's stick together

President Zuzana Čaputová addressed the nation on the eve of the 31st anniversary of the Velvet Revolution.

President Zuzana ČaputováPresident Zuzana Čaputová (Source: TASR)

Just like the Velvet Revolution that toppled the totalitarian regime in November 1989 in Czechoslovakia, the pandemic is "our moment of truth" and a "historic test" that requires the best out from everyone, President Zuzana Čaputová said in her official address on the eve of the national holiday commemorating the events of 1989.

Although she started her speech with "dear fellow citizens," she pointed to several parallels between the historic event that Slovaks and Czechs are celebrating on November 17 and the pandemic that has posed challenges for everyone living in Slovakia, regardless of their citizenship or country of origin.

Čaputová briefly and indirectly alluded to the protests expected to take place in the capital on Tuesday when she said that there are few days like November 17 in the history of present-day Slovakia, and therefore people should commemorate in "a way that is worthy of the ethos of November 1989."

Limits to freedom

16. Nov 2020 at 21:06  | Michaela Terenzani

