Pandemic situation impacts more trains

The state-run carrier has cancelled several trains to the Czech Republic.

State-run railway passenger carrier ZSSK continues reducing train connections due to the pandemic situation in the Czech Republic.

Starting on Wednesday, November 18, the EC 274 train from Budapest will end in Břeclav, the Czech Republic. It will not continue to Prague.

The changes will also affect trains number EC 275, EC 278, EC 279 and EC 280 from Budapest, whose final stop will be in Brno, instead of Prague.

Earlier in November, ZSSK cancelled the IC 44 and 45 trains running between Košice and Vienna. The Ex 141 and Ex 142 running between Žilina and Prague now operate only between Žilina and Čadca.

18. Nov 2020 at 11:37 | Compiled by Spectator staff