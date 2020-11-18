Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Pandemic situation impacts more trains

The state-run carrier has cancelled several trains to the Czech Republic.

The main railway station in Bratislava.The main railway station in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

State-run railway passenger carrier ZSSK continues reducing train connections due to the pandemic situation in the Czech Republic.

Starting on Wednesday, November 18, the EC 274 train from Budapest will end in Břeclav, the Czech Republic. It will not continue to Prague.

Related articleRed-listed Czechia affects trains to and from Slovakia Read more 

The changes will also affect trains number EC 275, EC 278, EC 279 and EC 280 from Budapest, whose final stop will be in Brno, instead of Prague.

Earlier in November, ZSSK cancelled the IC 44 and 45 trains running between Košice and Vienna. The Ex 141 and Ex 142 running between Žilina and Prague now operate only between Žilina and Čadca.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

18. Nov 2020 at 11:37  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Mobile testing is chaotic and there is a lack of tests

The data from the mobile testing sites are not part of official statistics.

Bratislava, Antolská Street

Street protests as Slovakia marks the Velvet Revolution anniversary

Opposition politicians and extremist groups used the occasion to protest against the anti-pandemic measures and the Matovič government.

Protest in front of the Government Office on November 17, 2020.

In the north-eastern settlements of Slovakia, people did not know who Havel was

One of the organisers of the Velvet Revolution in Bardejov reminisces about November 1989.

Vladimír Savčinský.

Life without waste – join the zero waste movement!

If you're considering some resolutions for next year, you may find inspiration in Petra Slezáková's article on zero waste life-style.

Illustrative stock photo
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)