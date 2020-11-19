Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Director Bebjak: I wonder why a film about the heroism of Wetzler and Vrba has not been made in the West

People have forgotten what Nazism resulted in, says The Report's director Bebjak.

19. Nov 2020 at 12:22 Monika Moravčíková

Director Peter Bebjak during the filming of Správa (The Report) film. (Source: DNA Production)

The whole world will soon come to know the name of director PETER BEBJAK. His latest film Správa (The Report) will be screened throughout the USA, and people in France, New Zealand and other countries around the world, will also have an opportunity to watch it. This is a rarity for a Slovak film.

The story of two Jews who fled Auschwitz in order to report the brutality and mass murder that was happening there, has recently been chosen by the Slovak Film and Television Academy as the best candidate for the Oscars.

This is the largest film project that Bebjak has worked on so far. He considers it important that more films with similar themes are created, because we are again living in a time when extreme nationalism is coming to the fore.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk