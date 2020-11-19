Director Bebjak: I wonder why a film about the heroism of Wetzler and Vrba has not been made in the West

The whole world will soon come to know the name of director PETER BEBJAK. His latest film Správa (The Report) will be screened throughout the USA, and people in France, New Zealand and other countries around the world, will also have an opportunity to watch it. This is a rarity for a Slovak film.

The story of two Jews who fled Auschwitz in order to report the brutality and mass murder that was happening there, has recently been chosen by the Slovak Film and Television Academy as the best candidate for the Oscars.

This is the largest film project that Bebjak has worked on so far. He considers it important that more films with similar themes are created, because we are again living in a time when extreme nationalism is coming to the fore.