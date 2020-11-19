Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovakia will purchase 16 million antigen tests

PM Matovič: Another nationwide testing may be held before Christmas.

Economy Minister Richard Sulík (l) was charged by PM Igor Matovič (r) to purchase millions of antigen tests.Economy Minister Richard Sulík (l) was charged by PM Igor Matovič (r) to purchase millions of antigen tests. (Source: TASR)

The Economy Ministry was tasked with purchasing 16 million antigen tests necessary for future mass testing.

Our paywall policy

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

There will be four deadlines, until which the ministry will be expected to deliver four million tests. The first one is set to be delivered by December 2.

Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) could not say whether his department will be able to meet the conditions, nor could comment on the form of the purchase or price.

“I’ll try to procure them,” he said, as quoted by the SITA newswire, adding that he will set up a commission to supervise the whole process in order to avoid any suspicions of lack of transparency.

Sulík has also addressed the Public Procurement Office to discuss how to procure the tests.

There is enough time, PM said

The proposal to purchase more antigen tests was submitted to the cabinet session by PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO), based on the recommendations of the central crisis staff, which has decided on another mass testing.

Related articleRapid tests fogged coronavirus statistics in Slovakia Read more 

They should be used as a reserve of the state, which is why they will not be procured by the Administration of State Material Reserves, SITA reported.

Matovič told the press that the Economy Ministry has enough time to purchase the tests. He also said that charging the department to purchase the tests is a good way of involving Sulík in the fight against pandemic.

Another nationwide testing before Christmas

The prime minister also said that another round of nationwide testing should take place before Christmas. He plans to reveal more details soon.

Both epidemiologists and the central crisis staff said that nationwide testing is important, Matovič continued, stressing that it will be important to have enough antigen tests, as reported by the TASR newswire.

If people do not want to attend the nationwide testing, a lockdown will be in play, he added.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

19. Nov 2020 at 11:33  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

No screening in cinemas despite eased measures. Pools and fitness centres remain closed too

Some facilities are preparing to open, churches already held first services on Monday morning.

Churches can only let in 50-percent of their capacity of seated church-goers.

Uncertainties abound, yet recovery is likely forthcoming in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic determines economic development of Slovakia.

The COVID-19 pandemic as well as antipandemic measures affect the Slovak economy.

Rapid tests fogged coronavirus statistics in Slovakia

Results of antigen testing not included in official stats although they detect hundreds of new positive cases even after mass testing. Experts say the situation is not good.

Nitra

News digest: 14 people taken to the police after November 17 protests

The cabinet plans to purchase 11 million antigen tests. Some university rectors create a new platform to discuss less popular topics.

An unathorised protest took place in Bratislava on November 17.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)