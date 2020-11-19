Items in shopping cart: View
Slovakia sends new people to some key ambassadorial postings

Experienced NATO diplomat takes over as ambassador to the US, he will be replaced by the president's foreign policy advisor. New people also go to London, Moscow, and the OECD.

President Zuzana Čaputová handed credentials to five new ambassadors to key postings. President Zuzana Čaputová handed credentials to five new ambassadors to key postings. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia is sending new ambassadors to some strategic postings.

President Zuzana Čaputová handed out credentials to the new ambassadors on November 19. The changes include Moscow, Washington, London and some major international organisations.

The newly-appointed ambassadors:

Peter Bátor - Head of the Permanent Delegation to NATO in Brussels (previously served as foreign policy advisor to President Zuzana Čaputová)
Radovan Javorčík - Ambassador to the USA (previously head of the Permanent Delegation to NATO)
Róbert Ondrejcsák - Ambassador to the UK (previously Defence Ministry state secretary)
Ľubomír Rehák - Ambassador to the Russian Federation (previously ambassador to the UK)
František Ružička - Head of the Permanent Mission to the OECD in Paris (previously Foreign Ministry state secretary)

The postings of the new ambassadors to some of the major world powers and most important international institutions are in the security and economic interests of Slovakia, the president said.

19. Nov 2020 at 17:32  | Compiled by Spectator staff

