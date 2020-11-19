Tax officials have a new head. He is not a Slovak

When he was asked to pay a bribe, he called the police.

One of the most powerful offices in the country will be led by a Czech, Jiří Žežulka.

The Finance Ministry took one month to select the new head of the Financial Administration, the authority that oversees taxes in the country. A selection commission proposed three nominees to Finance Minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) to choose from.

"I believe he is the man we have been waiting for," Heger told the press briefing. He remarked that it is the first time the Financial Administration will be led by someone who is not a Slovak citizen.

"I take over the post with great respect and great humility," Žežulka said.

Served and departed under Babiš

19. Nov 2020 at 17:56 | Martina Raabová