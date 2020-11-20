Why so sad, why so mad?

What music you should listen to while waiting for your next COVID test results.

Nationwide coronavirus testing in Bratislava, October 31, 2020. City buses were used as testing sites too. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Let’s admit 2020 has been a difficult year. Deadly wildfires ravaged Australia, Iran shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, former basketball star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash, the Olympics were cancelled — and all that happened before the pandemic really took hold.

It’s no shock that a study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology earlier this month found “tension, depression, anger, fatigue, and confusion” were “significantly elevated” between March and June of this year — the same months much of the world endured restrictive lockdown measures. But more surprising are the indications that the world’s collective mood has been getting worse for the past 40 years.

Less love in songs

20. Nov 2020 at 15:14 | Benjamin Cunningham