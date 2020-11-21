Slovak skier Vlhová wins the opening slalom in Levi

She beat Mikaela Shiffrin and Katharina Liensberger.

Petra Vlhová of Slovakia (centre), flanked by second placed Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States (l) and third placed Katharina Liensberger of Austria, celebrates after winning the alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Levi, Finland. (Source: AP/TASR)

Slovak skier Petra Vlhová won the first slalom of the season in the Finnish resort of Levi.

She beat US skier Mikaela Shiffrin by 0.18 second. This was Austrian skier Katharina Liensberger (+0.57 s).

"It wasn’t easy as it also started snowing on the course but I did it and I’m really happy because last year I went out in the second run," Vlhová said, as quoted by the Eurosport.com website. "Victory in the first slalom of the season is always good."

The Slovak skier now leads the women's World Cup classification.

It was her 15th World Cup victory, and ninth in the slalom discipline.

21. Nov 2020 at 14:20 | Compiled by Spectator staff