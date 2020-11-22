Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Petra Vlhová wins another slalom in Levi

Michelle Gisin of Switzerland ended second, and Katharina Liensberger of Austria was third.

Petra Vlhová of Slovakia celebrates after winning the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup women's slalom race at the Levi ski resort in Finland on November 22.Petra Vlhová of Slovakia celebrates after winning the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup women's slalom race at the Levi ski resort in Finland on November 22. (Source: AP/TASR)

Slovak skier Petra Vlhová dominated the women's slalom competitions in the Finnish resort of Levi.

After winning the November 21 race, she also won the second slalom in the season on November 22, with the time of 1:49.05 minutes.

Second was Michelle Gisin of Switzerland (+0.31 s), and Katharina Liensberger of Austria was third (+0.50 s).

"Today was really difficult for me," Vlhová said after the race, adding she was under the pressure as she also won the November 21 slalom, but it was also a motivation to do her best. "It's two victories in two days; it's amazing."

The Slovak skier won the fifth consecutive slalom. It is her 16th World Cup triumph, and 10th in the slalom discipline.

She leads both the slalom and the World Cup classification.

22. Nov 2020 at 14:15  | Compiled by Spectator staff

