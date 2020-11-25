Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Tatra Ice Cathedral is open, inspiration taken from St Petersburg this year

A number of visitors, as well as time spent inside the dome, will be limited.

(Source: SITA)

The Tatra Ice Cathedral, a popular touristic attraction located at Hrebienok in the High Tatras, has ceremonially opened for visitors. If you want to check more attractions in the High Tatras, check our travel guide.

This year, it is inspired by the Church of the Savior on Blood in St Petersburg. The opening ceremony was connected to the official launch of the winter season in the High Tatras.

Tatras travel guide: A fresh take on the stunning soul of Slovakia. Tatras travel guide: A fresh take on the stunning soul of Slovakia. (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

New motif, new technology

The creator of the Tatra Ice Cathedral is Adam Bakoš, who was helped by sculptors from the Czech Republic and Slovakia. They used 1,800 ice blocks to build it, weighing about 225 tonnes.

“We created a replica of the beautiful façade dominated by six main towers of the structure, emphasised by material that premiered in the Tatra Ice Cathedral,” Bakoš said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Altogether, 18 sculptors and 12 helpers build the structure. The whole cathedral is located in the dome with a diameter of 25 metres.

Domes are also located at the cathedral itself. They were created by Mia Bujňáková and Peter Klíma.

“We decided to depict the grandiosity and the purity of the dome shapes by a combination of modern technologies and handmade work,” Bujňáková told the TASR. “The bodies of all eight domes were designed as self-supporting constructions connected with circles and joints. The individual parts were then cut from polycarbonate with the help of a water jet in Prešov.”

New rules for visitors

Organisers decided on several preventive measures because of the pandemic. They would like to increase the safety of visitors.

Tatras travel guide: A fresh take on the stunning soul of Slovakia Read more 

“The first and the most important was the creation of entrance corridors in a way that visitors can visit the cathedral smoothly and without clustering,” said a manager of the High Tatras resort, Lukáš Brodanský, as quoted by TASR.

Time spent inside will be limited, likewise the number of people able to enter at the same time, with covered nose and mouth.

It is possible to reach the dome where the cathedral is located, via a ground funicular from Starý Smokovec or via foot using the touristic route. The cathedral is open daily between 9:00 and 16:00. Opening hours will be prolonged during the main season – Christmas holidays. The entrance is free.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Roháče in Západné Tatry (Western Tatras) Roháče in Západné Tatry (Western Tatras) (Source: Miroslav Mäsiar)

25. Nov 2020 at 11:45  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

How a Catholic charity became a voice for migrants in Slovakia

Religious organisations have added leverage in changing perceptions of foreigners and migrants, says Caritas Slovakia.

Caritas Slovakia's ‘World Without “the Other” – Migration Myths’ campaign educates Slovaks on migration in a fun and artistic way.

Secret votes and public lies

There are uncanny echoes today of Slovakia’s agonies over its choice of chief prosecutor ten years ago.

Dobroslav Trnka (left) and Jozef Čentéš (right), the candidate who was eventually selected by MPs in 2011, never got to take up the post because the then president, Ivan Gašparovič refused to appoint him for reasons that were never clearly explained.

The 5G frequencies have been sold. Who has gained a license and for how much?

The auction was suspended at first.

Illustrative stock photo

Which are the largest law firms in Slovakia?

For the first time, the ranking also provides an overview in partial categories of law.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)