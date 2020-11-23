Government has learned little, hesitates to open school gates

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.
- Pupils and students still do not know when they will be allowed back to school
- Crowds took to the streets on Velvet Revolution anniversary day to protest against the anti-pandemic measures
- Volkswagen to pour a large investment into its Slovak branch
Don't leave them kids alone
23. Nov 2020 at 13:46 | Michaela Terenzani