Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Weekend testing did not attract many people

The mass testing was held in 458 municipalities.

The testing in Púchov (Trenčín Region).The testing in Púchov (Trenčín Region). (Source: TASR)

The latest round of mass testing did not attract many people.

It was held in 458 municipalities across the country, where the share of positive antigen tests from the previous round of nationwide testing was 1 percent or more. The testing was absolutely voluntary this time, with no restrictions for those who did not attend it.

Altogether 110,609 people were tested on November 21-22, and 2,501 (or 2.26 percent) were positive.

30.49 percent of those in attendance participated in the previous round of testing, according to the Defence Ministry.

Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) was pleased with the turnout.

"We need this responsible approach in the current situation as we can help Slovakia only if we hang in together," he said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Another round of testing still possible

PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) said that another round of nationwide testing may take place in the first half of December. He claimed the voluntariness applied in the recent testing did not pay off.

For now, Matovič does not expect the districts to be closed or the more stringent measures to be introduced before Christmas. This may change, though, if people “go wild” and stop being careful, he said during the political talk show V Politike (In Politics) broadcast by the private news channel TA3 on November 22.

Economy Minister and chair of the junior coalition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) Richard Sulík has already said that they will not support the December nationwide testing. He wants to support the testing only in districts where the situation is the most serious.

23. Nov 2020 at 12:10 (modified at 23. Nov 2020 at 14:05)  | Compiled by Spectator staff

