Three rounds of testing should take place before Christmas

The first round will be nationwide and should take place in two weeks.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Slovakia should undergo three rounds of antigen testing by Christmas. Eight million antigen tests will be used for this purpose, PM Igor Matovič confirmed after Monday's meeting of the central crisis staff. He added that the testing was approved by the staff.

The first round should take place on the first weekend of December throughout the country. After that, two more rounds should take place in towns and villages where a higher infection rate was recorded during the first December round of testing.

“We certainly would not be able to do it this weekend,” Matovič told the press on November 23.

Using only antigen tests for mass testing was the right move, says American mathematician Read more

Three weekends ahead of Christmas

The testing should begin on December 6, three weekends before Christmas, the PM said, so people can enjoy the Christmas holidays.

Weekend testing did not attract many people Read more

More detailed information should be released in the upcoming days. The PM said that the testing process should be modified, taking into consideration the colder weather. Antigen test kits work under a certain temperature and the winter weather outside will likely be too cold for the kits to work properly.

“The various bodies of the state helping to plan [the testing] should elaborate a proposal on how to conduct eight million tests over the course of three weekends in December by Wednesday,” Matovič said.

The staff also discussed a possible return to schools. Schools remained closed for now. Matovič said that children in grades five through nine of primary and secondary schools could return to schools for the last two weeks of school before the Christmas holidays. He did not provide any more details.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

24. Nov 2020 at 11:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff