Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

UK nationals in Slovakia advised to take action as end of transition period nears

UK Nationals should check the British Embassy's "Living in Guide" for the most up-to-date information.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SITA)

The UK Government has written to 365,000 UK Nationals living in Europe with advice on the actions they need to take to prepare for the end of the UK's transition period following Brexit on December 31. A total of 1,075 letters were issued to UK nationals in Slovakia.

The letters, sent to UK State Pensioners and benefit recipients, advise recipients on how to register for residency and healthcare, exchange driving licences and check the new passport validity rules online. It is one of the largest-ever mail outs by the UK Government to UK nationals living in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

1 January 2021: Important date for UK Nationals in Slovakia Read more 

“Since 2017, British embassies across Europe have organised 853 outreach events, with more than 510,000 UK nationals attending in person or online,” British Ambassador to Slovakia Nigel Baker said. “We will continue to support them, including through our ongoing public information campaign.”

UK Nationals can find the most up-to-date information on actions they may need to take in the ‘Living in Guide’ for Slovakia at: gov.uk/livinginslovakia.

Actions UK Nationals may need to take include:

  • Applying or registering for residency - or changing their EU Residence Card (“Pobytový preukaz občana EÚ”) for a non-EU one (“Povolenie na pobyt”).
  • Checking or registering for healthcare
  • Exchanging UK driving licence
  • Checking passport validity

24. Nov 2020 at 11:11  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Foreigners in Slovakia

Brexit

