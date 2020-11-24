Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

The 5G frequencies have been sold. Who has gained a license and for how much?

The auction was suspended at first.

Illustrative stock photo

Following a decision of the Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) government to postpone the auction of 5G frequencies, Slovakia was threatened with being investigated by the European Commission back in the summer.

How much will they pay for 5G frequencies:

  • Orange: €33.633 mil
  • O2: €33.39 mil
  • Slovak Telekom: €32.656 mil
  • Swan Mobile (Štvorka): €0.55 mil

The auction eventually happened in late November, without wider media attention, the Index economic magazine reported.

The electronic auction did not bring any new player to the telecom market, and only four operators active in Slovakia participated.

Slovak Telekom, Orange, O2 and Swan Mobile (Štvorka) paid about €100.2 million in total for 5G frequencies of 700, 900 and 1800 MHz. The starting bid was slightly lower, at €98.5 million, Index wrote.

From chips to industrial robots

24. Nov 2020 at 18:05  | Compiled by Spectator staff

