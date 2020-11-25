Employers are searching for more people than during the first pandemic wave

The current situation is not favourable for tourism, gastronomy and the hotel industry.

The number of job offers in gastronomy is low. (Source: Pixabay)

The total number of job offers in Slovakia is higher than during the first pandemic wave.

More than 17,000 job ads in total were published on the Profesia.sk job portal in October. The employers published twice as many offers than in April, when the number of positive cases was much lower than these days.

Less interest in jobs with university education

More than 3,800 jobs were sought in the 46th week (November 9-15), with the number of new offers being quite stable in recent weeks. The lowest number of new ads was published in the 44th week (October 26-November 1), when the government imposed the curfew.

Since the pandemic outbreak, employers published the most job offers in the 37th week (September 7-13), when they sought 4,687 new positions. The number slightly dropped after the new restrictions had been imposed, according to Profesia.sk.

The most offers concerned production, trade, transport and IT. Jobseekers with completed secondary school education were mostly sought in trade, IT and administration work, while university graduates were searched the most in IT, education, management and finances.

The problem of jobs ads requiring university education is that jobseekers show lower interest in them as not everybody meets the conditions.

“This is why we see big differences between the interests of companies and people,” Profesia.sk explained.

Who is affected most?

The largest annual difference in the number of job offers is in tourism, gastronomy and the hotel industry.

Only 283 new ads in these sectors were published in October 2020, while a year ago, the number was much higher: 1,158.

Administration work and customer support have also seen a quite large annual drop in the number of job offers.

25. Nov 2020 at 11:50 | Compiled by Spectator staff