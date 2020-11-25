Conditions for opening restaurant terraces specified

Hygienists also offered more specific conditions for mass events with more than six participants.

Restaurants are only allowed to serve guests on outdoor terraces or offer takeaway. (Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Hygienists have specified that the conditions for operating the outdoor terraces in restaurants, cafés and similar facilities where foods and drinks are served will change.

The new regulation, published by the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ), stipulates that an outdoor terrace needs to have an open entrance, and the space needs to be bordered by short- or long-term constructions from no more than three sides, the TASR newswire reported.

Related article No screening in cinemas despite eased measures. Pools and fitness centres remain closed too Read more

The regulation comes into force on Friday, November 27.

New details for mass events

The regulation also specifies the definition for mass events with more than six participants.

They should be non-recurring and should last 48 hours maximum.

Moreover, their participants need to have a negative PCR or antigen test result no older than 12 hours when the event starts.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

25. Nov 2020 at 11:51 | Compiled by Spectator staff