Slovak companies belong among the fastest growing technology firms in central Europe

Slovak firms in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 in Central Europe ranking handle solutions for ad agencies, AI, e-commerce and waste management.

Sensoneo, dealing with waste management, was listed in the Impact Stars category. (Source: Courtesy of Sensoneo)

Several Slovak companies have placed in this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 in Central Europe ranking. The programme recognises and profiles the fastest growing technology companies in the region.

“The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 in Central Europe confirms the quick growth and progress of companies in the technology sector,” said Ivana Lorencovičová of Deloitte in Slovakia, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Help for ad agencies, e-commerce and waste management

Kontentino placed the best of them, ranking 10th with the growth rate at 1,536 percent in 2016-2019. The company creates a tool tailored for ad agencies and brands.

Another Slovak firm, SuperScale, placed 14th with the growth rate at 1,306 percent. It focuses on increasing revenue from mobile games.

In the Rising Starts category, focusing on new and fast growing firms, Expandeco, which offers expansion services in e-commerce, placed 13th.

The organisers decided to publish another category this year: Impact Stars, which appreciates companies with a positive impact on the business environment, society, environment, diversity and innovations. Three Slovak firms made the ranking, namely Touch4IT with its software solutions and digital products, eRobot which deals with AI solutions for the self-maintenance of industrial robots, and Sensoneo, dealing with waste management.

Czech and Polish firms on top

Companies from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and can take part.

This year, 42 new firms were listed in the ranking.

Companies from the Czech Republic and Poland took over the top rankings, TASR reported.

25. Nov 2020 at 11:54 | Compiled by Spectator staff