Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovak companies belong among the fastest growing technology firms in central Europe

Slovak firms in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 in Central Europe ranking handle solutions for ad agencies, AI, e-commerce and waste management.

Sensoneo, dealing with waste management, was listed in the Impact Stars category.Sensoneo, dealing with waste management, was listed in the Impact Stars category. (Source: Courtesy of Sensoneo)

Several Slovak companies have placed in this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 in Central Europe ranking. The programme recognises and profiles the fastest growing technology companies in the region.

“The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 in Central Europe confirms the quick growth and progress of companies in the technology sector,” said Ivana Lorencovičová of Deloitte in Slovakia, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Help for ad agencies, e-commerce and waste management

Kontentino placed the best of them, ranking 10th with the growth rate at 1,536 percent in 2016-2019. The company creates a tool tailored for ad agencies and brands.

Another Slovak firm, SuperScale, placed 14th with the growth rate at 1,306 percent. It focuses on increasing revenue from mobile games.

In the Rising Starts category, focusing on new and fast growing firms, Expandeco, which offers expansion services in e-commerce, placed 13th.

The organisers decided to publish another category this year: Impact Stars, which appreciates companies with a positive impact on the business environment, society, environment, diversity and innovations. Three Slovak firms made the ranking, namely Touch4IT with its software solutions and digital products, eRobot which deals with AI solutions for the self-maintenance of industrial robots, and Sensoneo, dealing with waste management.

Czech and Polish firms on top

Companies from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and can take part.

This year, 42 new firms were listed in the ranking.

Companies from the Czech Republic and Poland took over the top rankings, TASR reported.

25. Nov 2020 at 11:54  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

How a Catholic charity became a voice for migrants in Slovakia

Religious organisations have added leverage in changing perceptions of foreigners and migrants, says Caritas Slovakia.

Caritas Slovakia's ‘World Without “the Other” – Migration Myths’ campaign educates Slovaks on migration in a fun and artistic way.

Secret votes and public lies

There are uncanny echoes today of Slovakia’s agonies over its choice of chief prosecutor ten years ago.

Dobroslav Trnka (left) and Jozef Čentéš (right), the candidate who was eventually selected by MPs in 2011, never got to take up the post because the then president, Ivan Gašparovič refused to appoint him for reasons that were never clearly explained.

The 5G frequencies have been sold. Who has gained a license and for how much?

The auction was suspended at first.

Illustrative stock photo

Which are the largest law firms in Slovakia?

For the first time, the ranking also provides an overview in partial categories of law.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)